VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

By Betsi Fores

Courtesy of Rare.us

The British royal family released its year-in-review video, providing a few fond moments from 2016.

“From celebrating The Queen’s 90th Birthday, to celebrating 60 years of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to Royal Tours around the Commonwealth, take a look at the Royal Year in photos,” the Facebook page reads.

>> Watch the video here





A collage highlighting memorable moments from the year also was shared to Instagram.

>> See the post here