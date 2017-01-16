Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught

    Updated: 11:32 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 11:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

    Watch: Massive gator spotted at Florida reserve

    Gator
    A large gator was spotted in Lakeland, Florida, on Sunday, Jan. 15. (File photo via Sheila Rosamond/Flickr)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Chelsea Todaros

    Palm Beach Post

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. —

    The police department in Lakeland, Florida, posted a video to Facebook Monday morning showing a giant gator taking a stroll at a nature reserve. 

    >> Read more trending stories 

    As a group of people spot the gator, you can see the massive reptile crossing a grass pathway before it walks back into a bunch of bushes. 

    The Lakeland Police Department said in their Facebook post that the gator was filmed by resident Kim Joiner at the Circle B Bar Reserve, a wildlife sanctuary located near Lakeland in Polk County.

    The video has already received more than 13,000 views on Facebook and more than 400 shares. Some users questioned if the video is real due to the gator's massive size. 

    Who Says Dinosaurs Are Extinct?Check out this amazing creature caught during an afternoon stroll by Kim Joiner at Circle B Bar Reserve yesterday.

    Posted by LakelandPD on Monday, January 16, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     