WATCH: Man in hockey mask attacks reporter during live broadcast

By Carlin Becker

Rare.us

CeFaan Kim of WABC-TV was wrapping up a live report in New York City’s Lower East Side on Friday night when a man in a hockey mask interrupted his coverage. The man put his arm around Kim and said, “Put the camera on me! What’s up! What’s up!” just as Kim was finishing the broadcast.

Kim then scuffled with the man, who pushed Kim to the ground. Kim, who is a U.S. Army Reserve sergeant, got back up and confronted the man.

“I didn’t attack you; you attacked me!” the man yelled before running off.

“Thank you to everyone who was concerned about my well being,” Kim wrote Saturday on Facebook. “Guy totally snuck up on me. He wouldn’t get off me so I shoved him off and then he pushed me to the ground. Thank you to my crew and the random stranger who kept us separated and calmed me down in the heat of the moment… because I’m not gonna lie… when someone puts their hands on you, it’s hard not to get amped up.”

Police are searching for the masked man and have asked anyone with tips to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.