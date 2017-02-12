WATCH: Lady Gaga, Metallica power through mic problems at Grammys

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:33 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 6:33 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Douglas Barclay
Rare.us
LOS ANGELES —
At the 59th annual Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga joined rock icons Metallica for a blistering performance of their new song, “Moth Into Flame.”
One week after performing a heavily pop-influenced halftime show at the Super Bowl, Gaga put on her best eyeliner and leather to scream with James Hetfield of Metallica.
For the first half of the performance, audio engineers did a big disservice to Hetfield as his microphone was inoperable. What was meant to be a duet started off with only Gaga. Eventually, the two shared a microphone, although Hetfield was visibly annoyed throughout the set.
Gaga, who has also done high-profile performances with easy listening crooner Tony Bennett and performed a rock tribute to David Bowie last year, showed off a new side of her voice. Social media users quickly began praising Gaga for her musical range.
At the end of the performance, Gaga hit the floor in exhaustion, as Hetfield knocked over his mic and angrily threw down his guitar.
