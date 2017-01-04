Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Melissa Gotleib
Joely and Tricia Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s half-sisters, sat down with ABC’s Chris Connelly to speak about the deaths of Carrie and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in an exclusive interview that “Good Morning America" aired Tuesday.
">January 3, 2017
WATCH:@ABC EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Fisher's sisters Joely, Tricia speak out on the deaths of Carrie & Debbie Reynolds: https://t.co/0khz1HGt0Mpic.twitter.com/XXEct6Hujg— Good Morning America (@GMA)@ABC EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Fisher’s sisters Joely, Tricia speak out on the deaths of Carrie & Debbie Reynolds: https://t.co/0khz1HGt0Mpic.twitter.com/XXEct6Hujg— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2017
WATCH:
“I’ve been having an out-of-body experience, and the world lost Carrie and Debbie, of course, and Princess Leia. And we lost our hero; we lost our mirror,” Joely, 49, said of her half-sister.
“We had the coolest big sister in the world,” said Tricia, 48.
>> PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
“What did you know about her, that maybe the rest of us did not?” Connelly asked Joely and Tricia.
“I think that she was more sensitive,” Joely said.
>> PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
“She was secretly soft,” Tricia added. “She was extremely generous.”
">January 3, 2017
NOW ON @GMA WEST: EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Fisher's sisters Joely, Tricia on the deaths of Carrie & Debbie Reynolds: https://t.co/0khz1HoS9epic.twitter.com/dJbrvFFgMs— Good Morning America (@GMA)@GMA WEST: EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Fisher’s sisters Joely, Tricia on the deaths of Carrie & Debbie Reynolds: https://t.co/0khz1HoS9epic.twitter.com/dJbrvFFgMs— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2017
NOW ON
Tricia and Joely went on to talk about their relationships with Carrie and Debbie; their father, Eddie Fisher; and how they’ve been dealing with the tragic loss. Joely said she texted Carrie the night before Carrie boarded her flight to Los Angeles from London.
“We talked about age, ’cause she was floored that she had just turned 60,” Joely said. “We talked about children. We talked about our frail mothers.”
>> Steve Martin's Carrie Fisher tribute tweet sparks backlash
Joely spoke of how she and Carrie had planned to see each other for Christmas.
Carrie, 60, died Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds, 84, died the next day after suffering a stroke.
Tricia and Joely went on to discuss Carrie’s 24-year-old daughter, Billie Lourd.
>> Billie Lourd speaks out after deaths of mom Carrie Fisher, grandmother Debbie Reynolds
“She was obviously rattled to her core; it was her mom. But she was handling it,” Tricia said of Billie.
“What did you want your sister to know as you sat in that room with her?” Connelly asked.
“I remember just holding her hand and telling her that we were there, that we would make sure that her daughter was whole, which she will be,” Joely recalled.
“She kept saying that she wanted more time,” Joely said of Carrie as she broke down. “I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this, that Debbie would not. You knew it.”
“It’s more like getting to have her one-on-one and not share her, that’s what I think of, and that’s what I would miss, is being able to just be with her in her home, or whatever, and have her to myself,” Joely said, in tears after being asked one to share one of her happiest memories of her half-sister.
Weekdays 4:30a – 9a with live team coverage of the top stories
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}