Updated: 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | Posted: 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DONAGHADEE, Northern Ireland —
A schoolgirl from Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, is warming hearts this holiday season after a video of her moving rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" went viral.
According to BBC Newsbeat, 10-year-old Kayleigh Rogers, who has autism and ADHD, recently sang the song at Killard House School's Christmas concert. A video of her performance was shared Sunday on Facebook and quickly went viral, with more than 716,000 views by Thursday morning.
Blake singing with his school choir. What an amazing lead singer
Blake singing with his school choir. What an amazing lead singerPosted by Nichola Martin on Sunday, December 18, 2016
