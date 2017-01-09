Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Closings

School and Business Closings

    Updated: 2:18 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 2:18 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

    WATCH: Georgia Tech swim team does laps in snow after meet canceled

    Related

    View Larger
    Swimming in the snow photo
    Via Georgia Tech / Facebook

    Winter Weather Stories

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More
    Winter Weather on the East Coast gallery
    Winter Weather on the East Coast

    By Kailyn Thomas

    WSBTV.com

    BLACKSBURG, Va. —

    Swimmers from Georgia Tech wouldn’t let a little snow stop them from doing what they do best.

    The swim team’s meet Saturday at Virginia Tech was canceled due to snow, so the swimmers were stuck at their hotel.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Members of a relay team decided to go through with their event – but in the snow.  

    The video was shared on the Georgia Tech Facebook page. 

    >> Check it out here



    Georgia Tech Men's Snow 4X50 Relay

    What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in to their hotel and their meet at Virginia Tech was cancelled.

    Posted by Georgia Tech on Saturday, January 7, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

    On-Air

    The Clark Howard Show

    The Clark Howard Show

    Weekdays from 8-10pm, Clark Howard teaches you how to save more, spend less, and avoid getting ripped off.

       
       