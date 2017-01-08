WATCH: Donald Glover thanks Migos in Golden Globes speech

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, creator, executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the series "Atlanta" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

By Melissa Ruggieri

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Donald Glover likely did more than enhance the reputation of “Atlanta” – and Atlanta – at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

His acceptance speech during the first of two awards he earned for the critically acclaimed, cleverly written FX hit included a surprising shout-out to a metro Atlanta-reared rap trio.

“I’d like to thank the Migos — not for being on the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,'" Glover said from the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The song is the first single from Migos’ upcoming album, “Culture,” and the Atlanta rappers used a thank-you tweet to Glover as an outlet to promote its release. The single is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 – right behind Atlanta residents Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane with “Black Beatles.”

But Glover’s love for Quavo, Takeoff and Offset extended beyond the cameras.

According to L.A. Times reporter Tre’vell Anderson, Glover said backstage of the rap duo, “I think they’re the Beatles of this generation. They don’t get a lot of respect outside of Atlanta.”

Migos appear in the third episode – titled “Go for Broke” – of the maiden season of “Atlanta.”