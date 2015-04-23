WATCH: Disney reveals new 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer

Emma Watson was cast as the title role of Belle in Disney's live action movie of "Beauty and the Beast."

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans are getting a brand-new look at the "tale as old as time."

Disney revealed its final trailer for the live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" on Monday night, offering a sneak peek at several iconic scenes from the musical.

The film, based on the 1991 animated movie, stars Emma Watson and hits theaters March 17.

