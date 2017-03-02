By HotTopics.TV

A video shared online shows the heartwarming moment a father dog takes his litter of puppies to the pond for their first swimming lesson.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

The Lab jumps into the water without hesitation as his apprehensive puppies stop short at the edge of the pond. Then the puppies slowly wade into the water.

>> Read more trending news

The viral clip, posted last month by Rumble user kellyblackwell372, has been viewed more than 470,000 times.

>> Click here to watch

Source: Labrador father teaches puppies to swim by kellyblackwell372 on Rumble