LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: Images of the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. are shown during a performance by recording artist Sean 'Puff Daddy' Combs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Allie Goolrick

WSBTV.com

And if you don't know, now ya know: Even Atlanta's traffic report is hip.

It's been 20 years since the world lost The Notorious B.I.G., and WSB-TV’s Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum found a clever way to honor the rap legend Thursday morning.

The duo worked some slick references to Biggie into their morning traffic report on the anniversary of the rapper’s death on March 9, 1997.

"Yesterday we had B-I-G-G-I-E delays on the west side," Arum spells out in one segment before he and Blankenship retooled the lyrics to B.I.G.'s "Juicy" to lament Atlanta traffic.

"Delays right now on Georgia 400 and if you don't know, now ya know, about those" Blankenship said to Arum.

"I know you thought birthdays were the worst days, but I think Thursday might be the worst day," Arum quips back.

In yet another segment, Arum slips in this glorious riff on Biggie's hit "Hypnotize."

"Unfortunately, your car can't go 160 swiftly this morning due to heavy traffic," he said.

Perhaps most impressive is the moment Blankenship manages to work in this tongue-twisting phrase from "Only You:" "Cats named Pablo in milked out Diablos."

Blankenship and Arum are the same team that brought you that inspired on-air Phife Dawg tribute in March 2016 when the A Tribe Called Quest rapper died.

Big ups, gentlemen, and RIP, Biggie.