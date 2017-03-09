Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:38 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 | Posted: 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Allie Goolrick
WSBTV.com
ATLANTA —
And if you don't know, now ya know: Even Atlanta's traffic report is hip.
It's been 20 years since the world lost The Notorious B.I.G., and WSB-TV’s Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum found a clever way to honor the rap legend Thursday morning.
The duo worked some slick references to Biggie into their morning traffic report on the anniversary of the rapper’s death on March 9, 1997.
"Yesterday we had B-I-G-G-I-E delays on the west side," Arum spells out in one segment before he and Blankenship retooled the lyrics to B.I.G.'s "Juicy" to lament Atlanta traffic.
"Delays right now on Georgia 400 and if you don't know, now ya know, about those" Blankenship said to Arum.
"I know you thought birthdays were the worst days, but I think Thursday might be the worst day," Arum quips back.
In yet another segment, Arum slips in this glorious riff on Biggie's hit "Hypnotize."
"Unfortunately, your car can't go 160 swiftly this morning due to heavy traffic," he said.
Perhaps most impressive is the moment Blankenship manages to work in this tongue-twisting phrase from "Only You:" "Cats named Pablo in milked out Diablos."
Blankenship and Arum are the same team that brought you that inspired on-air Phife Dawg tribute in March 2016 when the A Tribe Called Quest rapper died.
Big ups, gentlemen, and RIP, Biggie.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}