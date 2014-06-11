Follow us on

    Updated: 5:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

    WATCH: April the giraffe to give birth soon at Animal Adventure Park in New York

    By Amanda Winkle

    ActionNewsJax.com

    HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. —

    The impending birth of a baby giraffe has the internet waiting with bated breath.

    April the giraffe is getting ready to welcome a calf with her mate, Oliver, at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

    Animal Adventure Park has a webcam in April's quarters, capturing all the moments leading up to the birth.

    April is 15 years old, and this will be her fourth calf. Oliver is 5 years old, and this is his first calf. 

    For more information, visit Animal Adventure Park's YouTube stream.

