A commercial for a lumber company that showed a young girl and her mother trying to get into America only t0 be met by a wall at the end of their journey, sparked controversy before it aired, and crashed the company's website once it did Sunday night.
Only a portion of the 84 Lumber ad was shown during the game because Fox, the network that broadcast the Super Bowl, rejected it, saying it was too political for a football game. The company hosted the commercial on its own site, and on Sunday, the site went down amid all the social media attention it received.
Here's a look at the full ad. It's nearly six minutes long.
There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}