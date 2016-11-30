Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | Posted: 6:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

WATCH: 7-year-old wows with spot-on Taylor Swift impression

Taylor Swift performs
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Swift's tour sales have made her number one on Forbes' highest-paid artists list. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A tiny Taylor Swift-in-training is making headlines with her fearless impression of the pop diva.

According to Us Weekly, Xia Vigor, 7, wowed the judges and the audience on a recent episode of "Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids," a Filipino reality competition. 

>> Read more trending stories

The video quickly went viral on YouTube, raking in more than 1.4 million views since it was posted Sunday.

>> Watch the adorable clip here

">January 15, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 