Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Closings

School and Business Closings

ALERT

WSB Storm Center: Atlanta Winter Weather Updates

Posted: 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Watch 14 puppies eating all in a row

View Larger
Dog bowls
Normally, pet experts recommend ignoring your dog’s pleas for extra food. But in winter, dogs who spend a great deal of time outdoors burn additional calories and may require extra food. Check with your veterinarian for recommendations. If you maintain an outdoor water source, it is likely to freeze over in winter. Use heated water bowls so your pet has a fresh water source at all times.

Related

More News Headlines

More

By HotTopics.tv

A video shared online shows 14 Basenji puppies enjoying a meal shoulder to shoulder.

>> Read more trending stories

The puppies come from two different litters and were born two days apart.

They were 6 weeks old when the video was uploaded on Dec. 28.

 

Source: 14 Basenji puppies enjoy a meal by kingwanas on Rumble

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

The Sean Hannity Show

The Sean Hannity Show

Listen 3pm - 5pm & 7pm - 8pm weekdays on WSB

                   
                   