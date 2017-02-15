Want to get married at Taco Bell? Now you can

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By Fiza Pirani
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have you and your true love always dreamed of exchanging your vows at Taco Bell?
The popular fast food chain will help couples tie the knot through its “Love & Tacos” contest and by providing couples the chance to order a wedding right off the menu for $600 this summer.
Taco Bell launched its “Love & Tacos” contest on Valentine’s Day, inviting taco-loving couples to win the ultimate Taco Bell wedding at the franchise’s Las Vegas Cantina restaurant, which has its own chapel.
Here’s how to apply: Take a photo or make a 30-second video telling your Taco Bell love story with the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest and share it on Twitter or Instagram.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 26.
Starting March 1, fans will get to vote on their favorite picks and judges will evaluate the finalists.
You must be 21 years or older to participate.
>> Domino’s delivers wedding registry
The winning duo will also win airfare for six to Las Vegas, professional wedding photography and videography, a Taco Bell catered dinner at the Las Vegas restaurant, wedding T-shirts, champagne flutes, a garter and a bow tie.
The taco lovers will also win a room at the Planet Hollywood hotel, two tickets for the High Roller at the LINQ, admission for two and a $100 credit at Qua Baths and Spa, a private pool cabana at the Planet Hollywood hotel pool and a VIP table for six at Drai’s Nightclub.
Couples who don’t partake in the contest will get their chance to say “I do” by ordering a $600 Taco Bell wedding package filled with wedding classics right off of the menu beginning this summer.
