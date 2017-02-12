Walt Disney World raises ticket prices

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:27 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
By WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. —
Prices for single-day tickets to Walt Disney World theme parks rose on Sunday. The prices will be higher during certain times of year—as well as an addition of expiration dates on all tickets.
Single-day tickets to the Magic Kingdom will now cost $107 during “value” periods and $115 during “regular” periods. Peak season single-day tickets will remain $124.
All tickets will now carry an expiration date based on the date of purchase, though guests will be able to exchange expired tickets for a credit toward a new purchase of equal or greater value.
