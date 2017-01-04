Follow us on

Posted: 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Walt Disney Parks recalls infant hoodies

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has issued a recall over one of the company's popular infant hooded sweatshirts.

The hoodies feature mouse ears on the hood and the body of Mickey or Minnie Mouse screen printed on the front, The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

The infant style also has three snaps on the shoulder.

They were sold in four sizes: 6M, 12M, 18M, and 24M.

The snaps can come off posing a choking hazard.

Consumers are being asked to stop using the hoodies and contact Disney for instructions on how to return them for a full refund.

The recall only affects the Minnie Mouse infant hoodie with the date code FAC-010635-16194 or FAC-010635-16015 printed on the label on the left side seam, and UPC code on the price tag: (6M) 400000175663, (12M) 400000175676, (18M) 400000175683, or (24M) 400000175690.

It also affects the Mickey Mouse infant hoodie with the date code FAC-010635-16220, FAC-010635-16015 or FAC-010635-16280 and UPC codes (6M) 400000145433, (12M) 400000145440, (18M) 400000145457, or (24M) 400000145464.

Approximately 15,000 sweatshirts were sold at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and through the Shop Disney Parks app from April to October 2016.

You can call Walt Disney Parks and Resorts at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or click here for more information.

