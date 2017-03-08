Follow us on

Updated: 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | Posted: 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Walmart giving away free cupcakes this weekend

Cupcakes
File photo of cupcakes (Flickr/Jeff Turner)

By Beth Sawicki

Courtesy of Rare.us

Got a sweet tooth? Head to your local Walmart Supercenter this weekend for a free bakery treat.

The retailer will give away cupcakes during a “best birthday celebration” on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers can choose between a vanilla or a chocolate cupcake with either white buttercream or whipped icing.

Walmart is hosting the cupcake giveaway to celebrate “everyone’s special day regardless of the day you were born.”

The deal is only good at Walmart Supercenters. Visit Walmart’s store finder website to locate your closest supercenter. Cupcakes won't be given away at regular stores. 

