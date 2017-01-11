Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 11:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Ellen Eldridge and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
BUFORD, GA —
When her friends came through a Georgia Walmart checkout line, a cashier allegedly rang up a gift card for $1,000.
Then she did it 18 more times, according to a police report.
A manager of the Walmart on Sardis Church Road in Buford said another manager thought someone used a stolen credit card to buy gift cards.
Monique Allen reviewed the surveillance video from around 3 a.m. on Dec. 5, when the theft took place.
Aleecia Smith, who worked a register, was seen on video ringing up 18 gift cards for $1,000 each and entering a cash payment into the register without taking money, the report stated.
Four women and two men were seen accepting the gift cards and then leaving the store in what appeared to be a black Dodge Durango.
Smith faces theft by deception charges.
