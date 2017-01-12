Vlogger cited by code enforcement for home business

By Meris Lutz

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A popular video blogger has been cited for violating county code by creating and uploading videos from the Cobb home he shares with his collaborators.

Justin Chandler, known by his handle KOSDFF, runs Team Kaliber, a professional Call of Duty team that recently relocated to Georgia from New York.

Chandler took umbrage at the county’s assertion that he was running a business out of the home in a video uploaded Tuesday.

You can click here to watch the 24 minute video. Warning there is profanity throughout the video.

“This extremely unique and rare scenario poses the question: [Does] filming and uploading YouTube videos from your home constitute the home as a business?” he said. “Does it matter how many views I have or how much income I make from it? Because to be honest, I do the same thing millions of other Americans do.”

Chandler, who did not respond immediately to a request for comment, accused a disgruntled neighbor of reporting him to the county.

Dana Johnson, Cobb’s head of Community Development, confirmed that a “notice of violation” was issued to the property owners on two counts: too many unrelated individuals living in a home (county code allows a maximum of two), and running a business out of a home without a business license.

“All businesses are required to obtain a business license for their activities in Cobb County, regardless if you are in a commercial area or a home based business,” Johnson wrote. “ ... There are specific rules for running a business out of your home, which differs from those in a commercial area, to ensure that the residential integrity of neighborhoods are not compromised.”

Johnson said the tenants of the home, presumably Chandler and his roommates, filed for a business license and a land use permit on Wednesday.

The question of online home businesses has come up before. Last month, the county issued a license for a two individuals who ran a craft business from home on the condition they have no employees, no signs, no pickups and no deliveries.