Viral sensation 'Giraffe mom" welcomes son

The once-expectant, giraffe-mask-wearing mother who set up her own "live video" of her pregnancy has given birth to a baby boy.

According to WMBF, Erin Dietrich and her husband, Scott, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, welcomed their son, Porter Lane, Wednesday.

He's here!! He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful! Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11pm tonight. 8lb 2oz and 21... Posted by Erin Dietrich on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

For weeks, the world has been tuned in to the giraffe cam set up on April, a pregnant giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Dietrich was one of those fans. She ordered a giraffe mask online and became a social media star with her own version of a live video.

She positioned the camera similarly to the zoo, donned the giraffe mask as she paced and danced around the room and occasionally sat in a rocking chair.

“I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this,” Dietrich said in a comment on the video. “All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought, ‘Hey we should order a giraffe mask.’”