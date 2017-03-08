Viral sensation 'Giraffe mom" welcomes son

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | Posted: 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. —
The once-expectant, giraffe-mask-wearing mother who set up her own "live video" of her pregnancy has given birth to a baby boy.
According to WMBF, Erin Dietrich and her husband, Scott, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, welcomed their son, Porter Lane, Wednesday.
He's here!! He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful! Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11pm tonight. 8lb 2oz and 21...Posted by Erin Dietrich on Wednesday, March 8, 2017
For weeks, the world has been tuned in to the giraffe cam set up on April, a pregnant giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.
>>WATCH: April the giraffe to give birth at Animal Adventure Park in New York
Dietrich was one of those fans. She ordered a giraffe mask online and became a social media star with her own version of a live video.
She positioned the camera similarly to the zoo, donned the giraffe mask as she paced and danced around the room and occasionally sat in a rocking chair.
“I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this,” Dietrich said in a comment on the video. “All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought, ‘Hey we should order a giraffe mask.’”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}