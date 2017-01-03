Follow us on

Updated: 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ROLESVILLE, N.C. —

A student at Rolesville High School in North Carolina posted a video to Twitter Tuesday showing a police officer throwing a young female to the ground, reportedly after a fight.

According to WRAL, a witness said the girl in the video was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another person. A spokesperson at the high school acknowledged the video and said they are working with the Rolesville Police Department.

WTVD obtained a second video showing the fight that led up to the incident.

">January 3, 2017

"We are aware of the video. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to gather all of the details around this incident to ensure that we take the appropriate action," Lisa Luten told WRAL.

">January 3, 2017

It's unclear what caused the officer to throw the girl to the ground.

Read more here.

The original tweet can be found here. (WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE) 

