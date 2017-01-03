Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A student at Rolesville High School in North Carolina posted a video to Twitter Tuesday showing a police officer throwing a young female to the ground, reportedly after a fight.

According to WRAL, a witness said the girl in the video was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another person. A spokesperson at the high school acknowledged the video and said they are working with the Rolesville Police Department.

WTVD obtained a second video showing the fight that led up to the incident.

#BreakingNews - UPDATE - Rolesville High student shares video of fight that led to another student getting slammed to the ground by officer



"We are aware of the video. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to gather all of the details around this incident to ensure that we take the appropriate action," Lisa Luten told WRAL.

@ahunnaaa_ Thank you for sharing this with us. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to investigate. — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS)



It's unclear what caused the officer to throw the girl to the ground.

