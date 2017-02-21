Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk and Rare.us
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. —
New video released by a Southern California airport shows the moment that actor Harrison Ford flew his private plane over a jetliner and mistakenly landed on a taxiway.
The incident occurred about noon Feb. 13 at John Wayne Airport near Orange County.
">February 22, 2017
New footage shows Harrison Ford's recent near miss, flying over an airliner to land on a taxiway instead of a runway
Ford, 74, was supposed to land his Aviat Husky on the runway, but landed on the taxiway instead, E! News reported. He flew over an American Airlines Boeing 737 with 110 passengers and a six-person crew on board. The Dallas-bound aircraft was still able to take off minutes after the incident.
According to People, Ford asked air-traffic control, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"
Ford was not injured.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. If Ford is found at fault, he could lose his pilot's license.
