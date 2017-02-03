Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Video clip of Trump’s granddaughter a hit in China

Donald Trump's granddaughter
Associated Press/Ng Han Guan
Computer screens display a video clip showing President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, singing a Chinese New Year greeting song that garnered almost 20 million views in Beijing, China.

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A video clip of President Donald Trump's granddaughter singing in Chinese to celebrate the Lunar New Year is circulating to strong approval on the internet in China, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

The clip, posted by Trump's daughter, Ivanka, shows 5-year-old Arabella Kushner singing best wishes for the holiday while playing with a traditional Chinese puppet.

On Wednesday, Ivanka and Arabella made a surprise visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington to take part in the festivities, a photo of which landed on the front page of the official China Daily newspaper Friday.

The Lunar New Year, which was Saturday, is China's most important traditional holiday.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 