By WSOCTV.com

Airline passengers were asked to wait while fallen soldier, Officer Shawn Thomas, was carried off of the plane in a flag-draped coffin.

Lisa West Williams posted the video on her Facebook page, in it you can see the soldier's widow places her hand on the coffin then bows her head.

It was an honor to fly home with this PATRIOT! God bless his wife and family. There was not a dry eye around me. Posted by Lisa West Williams on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Thomas was stationed at Fort Bragg but died in a non-combat accident in Niger on Feb. 2.

He is survived by his wife and their four children.

"It was an honor to fly home with this PATRIOT! God bless his wife and family. There was not a dry eye around me," Williams said in her Facebook video caption.

