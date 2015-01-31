If you are thinking of taking your sweetie out for Valentine’s Day, you aren’t alone. Feb. 14 is the second most popular holiday for dining out. Mother’s Day, comes in as No. 1. According to the National Restaurant Association, about one-quarter of Americans say they are planning to dine out for Valentine’s Day. In a survey conducted by the group, one-third of the participants say they would prefer to get a gift card to any other Valentine’s Day gift. If you are one of the millions who will be heading out to eat Tuesday, here are a few Valentine’s Day meal specials to consider.
Baker’s Square: You can get a “Just Right Portion” entrée (two of them) and two slices of pie for $19.99 on Tuesday.
Baskin-Robbins: You may still have time to order a Valentine’s Day cake, but you need to hurry. Visit the Baskin-Robbins Cakes websiteto start your order. Use promo code LOVEU at checkout and save $3 on a cake purchase of $15 or more.
Bertucci’s: You can get two Valentine’s meal with two starters and a shared dessert for $35. Or one starter, one entree and a dessert for $19.99.
BRIO Tuscan Grille: A two-course prix fixe menu is available through Sunday. Prices start at $20.95 per person. Entrees include Scallop Risotto, Crab Stuffed Shrimp & Lobster Tail, and Filet Mignon.
Bob Evans: Take $4 off purchases of $20 after 2 p.m., on both dine-in or carryout through Feb. 20. Use the coupon code 0759002580.
Boston Market: Get $4 off through Feb. 18, on any $20 purchase with coupon code 39238.
California Pizza Kitchen: Look for deals on a "Sweet Deal for 2" menu available through Tuesday. Choose an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert for just $35.
Cheeseburger in Paradise: You can get a four-course dinner for two for $35, or, if you want, a two-course dinner is $25.
Chevys Fresh Mex: The restaurant is offering a three-course Valentine’s dinner through Tuesday. Prices vary by location.
Dickey’s BBQ Pit: If you’re taking the kids for Valentine’s dinner, Dickey’s is offering a free kid’s meal for every adult $10 purchase.
Chili’s: You can get an appetizer and a dinner for two for $20 from Chili’s on Tuesday.
Fleming’s: Through Feb.19, Flemings is offering a four-course Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu for two with wine for $89.99 per person.
Hooters: Buy 10 and you’ll get 10 free chicken wings on Valentine’s Day in the restaurant’s “Shred your Ex” promotion.
Jillian’s Fine Dining: For $110 per person (plus 20 percent gratuity) you can get an appetizer sampler, Maine lobster salad, your choice from several entrees, dessert, and coffee and tea.
Joe’s Crab Shack: Joe’s lets you add a lobster tail to any entree for $6 through Tuesday.
Krispy Kreme: The doughnut shop is going straight for the heart with three varieties of special Valentine’s-themed doughnuts: Red Heart, Pink Heart, and Sprinkled Heart.
Krystal: The home of the square burger has a $9.99 surf & turf for two on Valentine’s Day. Get eight classic Krystals, a dozen fried shrimp, a Chili-Cheese or Junkyard fry and either two cherry ICEE beverages or two chocolate chip cookies, for $9.99. Available at participating restaurants from 11 a.m. until close on Valentine’s Day. Krystal announced the special on its News Page.
Macaroni Grill: If you sign up for the restaurant’s newsletter you can take $5 off your next visit, including on Valentine’s Day.
Maggiano’s: Maggiano’s is offering a deal that includes an appetizer or two side salads, followed by two entrees and a dessert to share for $85. The price Includes wine.
Max & Erma: Get a Valentine’s dinner for two including a shareable appetizer, two entrees and a dessert for $29.
McAlister’s Deli: Up to two children, 12 and younger, can eat free with the purchase of an adult dine-in entree. For a list of participating locations and more details, visit: Valentines at McAlister’s Deli.
Melting Pot: On Tuesday, Melting Pot is offering a starter, cheese fondue, salad, your choice of entrees and chocolate fondue for dessert. Prices and menus vary by location.
Mimi’s Café: Mimi’s is offering an $18.99 three-course dinner special for Valentine’s Day. More details on the Mimi’s Cafe Valentine's Page.
Olive Garden: The Italian restaurant is offering a new Never-Ending Classics menu starting at $11.99. You get bread sticks and unlimited soup or salad. The deal is good for a limited time in February.
Outback Steakhouse: If you are an AARP member, you can take 10 percent off your entire check at Outback.
Panera: Take 50 percent off orders of $5 or more if you use the coupon code BOLFD through March 31.
Pizza Hut: Pizza Hut has a "Valentine Bundle" for $13.99 that includes a one-topping, heart-shaped pizza and your choice of dessert.
Red Lobster: Get a free appetizer or dessert when you sign up for the “Fresh Catch Club.”
Ruby Tuesday: Ruby Tuesday has two Valentine's Day offers -- buy one adult entree and get a second at 50 percent off; or get $5 off a $15 food purchase.
Seasons 52: The restaurant is offering a four-course dinner for two with a sparkling wine toast for $60. Valid through Monday.
Shoney’s: “2 Can Dine for $24.99” is the restaurant’s Valentine’s Day special. The special runs from 4 p.m. to close on Tuesday. See Shoney’s Valentines Page for more details and to view the full menu.
Spaghetti Warehouse: The restaurant is offering a free tiramisu when you buy their “Ultimate Feast” on Valentine’s Day. You’ll need to show your server this coupon to get the free dessert. See This Email for more details.
Steak ‘n Shake: You can present this coupon to get a free iced tea with the purchase of a regular-priced fried chicken or grilled chicken salad at participating locations through Feb. 19.
TGI Fridays: Order the “Valentine Dinner for Two” for $30 through Tuesday. For more details see the TGI Fridays website.
White Castle: The restaurant is offering its annual Valentine’s dinner with tableside service at select locations from 4 – 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Seating is limited and reservations are required, so visit the White Castle website to reserve your table in advance.
