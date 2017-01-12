By Matt Naham

A woman from Toquerville, Utah, faces child abuse charges after her 12-year-old son was found weighing 30 pounds after being locked in a bathroom.

Police arrested 36-year-old Brandy Jaynes after the boy was brought to a local hospital.

Police described the conditions of the bathroom as a "torture chamber," "a prison" and "deplorable." Washington County Lt. David Crouse compared the boy's condition to that of a person in a concentration camp.

Police say the child was locked in the bathroom for a year.

"The child looked like he was the victim of a concentration camp from World War II," Crouse said. "I've seen other horrible things, but this is one of those things I'll never forget. I wish I could unsee it."

According to KSTU, the bathroom door had a lock on the outside so the boy could be locked in.

Feces and empty cans of beans were found strewn across the room. Police also discovered cameras set up so the child could be watched from Jaynes' phone.

"It was like a horror movie you expect to see out of Hollywood," Crouse said. "It was a small bathroom with feces and urine all over the floor."

He also compared the scene to "a horrific incarceration in a third world country, where they just toss you in some food now and then."

The lights in the bathroom were secured in the off position with duct tape.

One of two other children who were removed from the home said they hadn't spoken to their brother in at least six months, according to KSTU. Crouse said the other two children, who are the boy's siblings, appear to be healthy and show no signs of abuse.

Jaynes told police that her son "wanted" to sleep in the bathroom, that she would occasionally lock her son in the bathroom for his "safety" when she left the house and that she was attempting to feed the boy protein drinks to increase his weight.

Police began an investigation on Sunday after the child's father, who is separated from Jaynes, discovered his son locked in the bathroom of Jaynes' home. He took the child, who was "so malnourished he could not stand," to the hospital, KSTU reported.

Jaynes has been charged with felony child abuse.