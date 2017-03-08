US does not make top 15 list of best countries for women

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters attend the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds attended the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Demonstrators arrive at Union Station for the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. The day before, Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States. The Womens March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for womens rights to be recognised around the world as human rights. Global marches were held, on the same day, across seven continents. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Participants seen during the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles for the Women's March in protest after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Women's Marches were held in cities around the world. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

According to U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Countries” index released earlier this week, the best country in the world for women is Sweden.

The U.S., which fell three spots to No. 7 among the best countries overall, didn’t even crack the top 10 or 15 for women.

In partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and global consulting brand BAV Consulting, analysts at U.S. News surveyed more than 21,000 people from 36 countries around the world.

Survey participants assessed each nation by how closely they associated 65 different country attributes, like “friendly,” “cares about human rights,” “educated” or “gender equality,” all of which fell under one of the nine sub-rankings of adventure, citizenship, cultural influence, power, quality of life, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers and open for business.

To assess the “Best Countries for Women,” analysts used relevant country attribute data to score and rank the countries.

Sweden scored a perfect 10 in attributes of “gender equality” and “cares about human rights,” earning the country top honors.

Denmark, Norway, Netherlands and Canada rounded out the top five on the list.

The U.S., which scored a 7.2 for “gender equality” and a 6.3 for “cares about human rights” came in at No. 16.

According to the report, nearly 75 percent of respondents said they lost respect for the U.S. because of the “toxic tone” of the 2016 presidential campaign.

But despite the country’s fall in the overall best countries ranking, the U.S. continues to be seen as the world’s most powerful country.

In light of women around the world protesting for equal pay, civil rights and more for International Women’s Day on March 8, here are the top 10 best countries in the world for women, according to U.S. News:

Sweden Denmark Norway Netherlands Canada Finland Switzerland Australia Austria New Zealand

