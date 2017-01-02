Follow us on

Posted: 7:33 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

U.S. Customs and Border Protection system down nationwide, sources say

airport customs
Travelers are stuck in long lines at airports across the country because of a nationwide system shutdown at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (Photo: @sammaquireboyle/Twitter)

By WSBTV.com

ATLANTA —

Travelers are stuck in long lines at airports across the country because of a nationwide system shutdown at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that CBP is having issues with its computer system and is manually processing passengers.

The system went down just after 6 p.m. and was slowly coming back online by 7 p.m.

Travelers became very frustrated Monday as lines began to grow. Some travelers said it took them several hours to get through.

People tweeted photos and videos of the lines and people sitting on their suitcases as they waited.

