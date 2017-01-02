Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:33 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
By WSBTV.com
ATLANTA —
Travelers are stuck in long lines at airports across the country because of a nationwide system shutdown at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that CBP is having issues with its computer system and is manually processing passengers.
The system went down just after 6 p.m. and was slowly coming back online by 7 p.m.
Travelers became very frustrated Monday as lines began to grow. Some travelers said it took them several hours to get through.
People tweeted photos and videos of the lines and people sitting on their suitcases as they waited.
">January 2, 2017
System is down in #atlanta. Flights grounded? No customs or immigration. They are saying is nationwide pic.twitter.com/rX4mMz2cZj— Amelia Macchiavello (@amacchiavelloTV)#atlanta. Flights grounded? No customs or immigration. They are saying is nationwide pic.twitter.com/rX4mMz2cZj— Amelia Macchiavello (@amacchiavelloTV) January 2, 2017
System is down in
">January 2, 2017
@iah IAH Customs and Border Control ground to a halt due to computer issues. pic.twitter.com/s4ezzFAv1c— The Grackel (@SamMaguireBoyle)@iah IAH Customs and Border Control ground to a halt due to computer issues. pic.twitter.com/s4ezzFAv1c— The Grackel (@SamMaguireBoyle) January 2, 2017
">January 2, 2017
Was just told wait is 1 hr+. Kiosk systems down and @CustomsBorder is understaffed. Really!? On such a big travel day? #notimpressedpic.twitter.com/Pzryo7JXP4— Sari Heidenreich (@sariheid)@CustomsBorder is understaffed. Really!? On such a big travel day? #notimpressedpic.twitter.com/Pzryo7JXP4— Sari Heidenreich (@sariheid) January 2, 2017
Was just told wait is 1 hr+. Kiosk systems down and
Weekdays from 8-10pm, Clark Howard teaches you how to save more, spend less, and avoid getting ripped off.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}