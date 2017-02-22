The world's largest package delivery service completed another drone test, but this time it launched the drone from the roof of an electric UPS truck.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

UPS is moving closer to adding drones to its delivery fleet.

The Atlanta-based company just completed another test on Monday, this time launching a delivery drone from a UPS truck in suburban Tampa, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

The world’s largest package delivery service said it had “successfully” tested a drone that launches from the top of a delivery truck in the Tampa-area.

The roof launch is what makes the latest UPS drone test different from previous ones, officials said. The unmanned aerial vehicle sits on a recharging pad on top of the truck. The driver can put a package into a slot on the bottom of the drone, then program the UAV’s destination from the truck.

“Sending drones to make deliveries from package cars could bolster efficiency in our network by reducing miles driven,” the company said in a video showing the new drone test.

“This technology could save time and reduce costly miles driven, especially in rural areas where delivery stops are farther apart.

Reducing the number of annual miles that its trucks drive could save the company millions of dollars a year.