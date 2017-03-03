University marching bands pay respects to students hurt in parade

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:17 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Marching bands from universities around the country sent best wishes via social media to Alabama high school band members who were injured during a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores.
Twelve Gulf Shores students, ages 12 to 17, were injured Tuesday morning after a 2008 Ford Expedition driven by 73-year-old Larry Rathbun of Fairhope hit them, al.com reported. The students are members of the Gulf Shores High School marching band, which consists of approximately 100 students in both middle and high school.
Three of the students remain hospitalized and were listed earlier Wednesday in critical but stable condition.
“Good wishes and positive thoughts to the Gulf Shores High School Band family,” the University of Mississippi marching band posted on its Facebook page.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected in the Gulf Shores Marching Band during the Mardi Gras parade,” the University of Michigan marching band posted on Facebook.
The Ohio State Marching Band posted a photo of its band on Facebook in a heart formation, writing “Our thoughts are with the students, families, and friends of the Gulf Shores High School Band in Alabama.”
Gulf Shores Police Chief Ed Delmore said Rathbun was not intoxicated at the time of the incident, al.com reported. There also were no signs that the incident was intentional, Delmore said.
Our thoughts are with the students, families, and friends of the Gulf Shores High School Band in Alabama.Posted by The Ohio State University Marching Band on Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected in the Gulf Shores Marching Band during the Mardi Gras parade earlier today, especially the four members in critical condition.Posted by The University of Michigan Marching Band on Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Good wishes and positive thoughts to the Gulf Shores High School Band family.Posted by The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band on Tuesday, February 28, 2017
