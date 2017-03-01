In this handout photo provided by Universal Orlando Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort at Universal Orlando Resort officially grand opened with a special performance by The Beach Boys June 19, 2014 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by James Kilby/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images)

In this handout photo provided by Universal Orlando Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort at Universal Orlando Resort officially grand opened with a special performance by The Beach Boys June 19, 2014 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by James Kilby/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images)

The Universal Orlando Resort’s Twitter is always an entertaining and informative follow for Theme Park Fans, and recently they sent out an interesting tweet about a possible new technology coming to the Cabana Bay Resort.

The tweet simply said ‘Testing, testing… #CabanaBayResort’ with a picture of a delivery robot called Relay that is produced by the Savioke company.

The Savioke blog describes Relay as, "... approximately 3 feet tall, weighs less than 100 lbs., has a carrying capacity of 2 cubic feet, and is designed to travel at a human walking pace. It can even travel independently between floors via the hotel elevator.”

The Relay delivery robot is already successfully used in several hotels across the country to complete tasks from delivering room service to hallway safety checks, and the installment of these robots at the Universal Orlando Resort would continue their focus on brining technology into the resorts that positively impacts their guest's experiences.