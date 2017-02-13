Typo spotted on Donald Trump's inauguration portrait

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: President Donald Trump listens during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two answered questions from American and Japanese press. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Betsi Fores

President Donald Trump’s inauguration portrait is on sale now at the Library of Congress. But the initial print of the photo showed a problem. A quote printed over the picture hosted a typo.

“No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach,” it read. The second “to” should instead be a “too.”

Once people began mocking the photo on Twitter and Library noticed the typo, the item was removed from the agency’s web page on Shopify, and it has not yet begun reselling the corrected one. The website now takes you to a 404 error.

According to The Hill, the portrait, which was removed from the Shopify page on Sunday night, described the print as capturing “the essence of Trump's campaign for the presidency of the United States.”

