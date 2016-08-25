Tyler Perry's father's home destroyed in fire

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2016 file photo, Tyler Perry participates in a panel for "The Passion" at the Fox Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

A massive blaze reportedly ripped through the Louisiana home of filmmaker Tyler Perry's father Monday night.

According to WBRZ, crews began fighting the fire at Emmitt Perry's Greensburg home about 8 p.m. after he "heard something popping in the attic." He escaped unharmed.

The home "is a total loss," WAFB reported. Officials said electrical problems may have sparked the blaze.

