Updated: 9:32 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | Posted: 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
By Rare.us
Get-well wishes are going out to Savannah Chrisley, daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley from the USA series “Chrisley Knows Best.” Savannah Chrisley was driving in a rainstorm Monday night when she reached down to fix her floor mat. The floor mat became wedged under the gas pedal and her car veered into a guardrail as soon as she looked up.
Todd Chrisley told E! News on Tuesday “It’s the worst feeling in the world to get a call late at night while sleeping to hear on the other end that your child has been involved in a serious car accident and that you need to come to the hospital immediately. That’s the call we received this morning about our daughter Savannah.”
Savannah sustained some serious injuries, including a fractured vertebrae in her neck, and bruises and burns from the air bag. She’s looking at a six-week recovery period, but the Chrisleys are just so thankful she’s going to be OK.
“We are all so thankful to the good Lord above for his grace and mercy,” Todd said. “Everyone look out for the girl wearing the helmet and riding a tricycle down the highways going forward.”
