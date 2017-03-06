Trying to live like an adult? These classes will help

By Fox25Boston.com

A library in Oregon is teaching classes on how to live like an adult for those who may need a little extra help.

The North Bend Public Library started a new program called Adulting 101, primarily for those between 16 and 25 and people starting to leave home, KCBY reported.

Classes range from financial advice to searching for a job, and learning how to do basic handy work.

The first class last month covered easy cooking skills and how to get creative with cooking in a dorm room. One of the recipes included in that class was making grilled cheese with an iron.

Be sure to stop by for Financial know-how on 3.18 @ 4:30 in the Big Meeting Room! Posted by North Bend Public Library on Thursday, March 2, 2017

Other classes will teach skills like balancing a checkbook, setting a budget and building credit.

Classes are scheduled to run throughout the summer.