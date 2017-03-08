Trump's tweets about International Women's Day spark backlash

In this Friday, March 3, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump tweeted in support of International Women's Day early Wednesday, but critics apparently weren't buying his message.

"I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy," Trump wrote. "On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America and around the world."

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017



On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017



Replies immediately flooded in, including references to his 2005 hot-mic comments on an "Access Hollywood" bus, various jabs he's taken at female celebrities and women's marches after his inauguration.

