Trump's tweets about International Women's Day spark backlash

Updated: 7:11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | Posted: 7:11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
President Donald Trump tweeted in support of International Women's Day early Wednesday, but critics apparently weren't buying his message.
"I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy," Trump wrote. "On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America and around the world."
I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.
March 8, 2017
March 8, 2017
I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.
March 8, 2017
March 8, 2017
On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Replies immediately flooded in, including references to his 2005 hot-mic comments on an "Access Hollywood" bus, various jabs he's taken at female celebrities and women's marches after his inauguration.
