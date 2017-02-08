Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch called President Donald Trump’s tweets about a Seattle judge’s ruling in the immigration ban case “disheartening” and “demoralizing,” during a meeting with a Democratic senator in Washington on Wednesday, CNN reported.
Gorsuch made the comments, his first on the issue since his nomination to the High Court last week, while visiting Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Blumenthal said Gorsuch characterized Trump’s tweets “very specifically that way.”
“I said they were more than disheartening and I said to him that he has an obligation to make his views clear to the American people, so they understand how abhorrent or unacceptable President Trump’s attacks on the judiciary are, according to CNN.
Federal Judge James Robart issued a temporary stay last week on Trump’s controversial immigration and travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim -majority countries.
Following Robart’s ruling, Trump called him a “so-called judge” and the ruling “a terrible decision.”
">February 4, 2017
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)February 4, 2017
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
">February 4, 2017
Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)February 4, 2017
Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
“Just can’t believe a judge would put our country in such peril,” Trump tweeted
Trump also accused the judge of opening “up our county to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy!” he tweeted.
Trump nominated Gorsuch to fill Associate Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat following Scalia’s unexpected death last February.
