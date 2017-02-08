President Donald Trump announces the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 31 in Washington. If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch called President Donald Trump’s tweets about a Seattle judge’s ruling in the immigration ban case “disheartening” and “demoralizing,” during a meeting with a Democratic senator in Washington on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Gorsuch made the comments, his first on the issue since his nomination to the High Court last week, while visiting Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal said Gorsuch characterized Trump’s tweets “very specifically that way.”

“I said they were more than disheartening and I said to him that he has an obligation to make his views clear to the American people, so they understand how abhorrent or unacceptable President Trump’s attacks on the judiciary are, according to CNN.

Federal Judge James Robart issued a temporary stay last week on Trump’s controversial immigration and travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim -majority countries.

Following Robart’s ruling, Trump called him a “so-called judge” and the ruling “a terrible decision.”

“Just can’t believe a judge would put our country in such peril,” Trump tweeted

Trump also accused the judge of opening “up our county to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy!” he tweeted.

Trump nominated Gorsuch to fill Associate Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat following Scalia’s unexpected death last February.