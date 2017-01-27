Trump's immigration ban: What to know

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a luncheon at the Congress of Tomorrow Republican Member Retreat January 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Republican Congressional members gathered in Philadelphia to participate in the retreat. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday halting immigration to the U.S. by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen. It also suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

Trump said Saturday the order is "not a Muslim ban."

"It's working out very nicely," Trump said. "We're going to have a very, very strict ban and we're going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years."

What is the “immigration ban?”

Any non-U.S. citizen from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen is now barred from entering the United States.

Legal permanent residents -- green card and visa-holders -- from those seven countries who were out of the United States after Friday cannot return to the U.S. for 90 days.

The order also singled out Syrians for the most aggressive ban, indefinitely blocking entry for anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.

The order also directed U.S. officials to review information as needed to fully vet foreigners asking to come to the U.S. and draft a list of countries that don't provide that information. That left open the possibility that citizens of other countries could also face a travel ban.

Are there exceptions?

There's an exemption for immigrants and legal permanent residents whose entry is in the U.S. national interest.

Visa and green card holders already in the U.S. will be allowed to stay. Foreign government, United Nations, international organization and NATO visas are also exempt.

The U.S. may still admit refugees on a case-by-case basis during the freeze. Also officials would continue to process requests from people claiming religious persecution "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country."

What happened to travelers as the order took effect?

The immediate fallout from Trump's order meant that an untold number of foreign-born U.S. residents now traveling outside the U.S. could be stuck overseas for at least 90 days — despite holding permanent residency "green cards" or other visas.

Foreign nationals who were allowed to board flights before the order was signed Friday were being detained at U.S. airports and told they were no longer welcome.

This has prompted protests online and at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York where a crowd of protesters grew Saturday as word got out that up to a dozen travelers had been detained in connection with the executive order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.