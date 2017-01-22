Follow us on

Posted: 10:46 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Trump's first executive order suspends mortgage insurance rate decrease

President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, right, arrives for a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump’s first executive order blocked a mortgage insurance premium cut that would have reduced the cost of mortgages for millions of middle-class home buyers.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent a letter Friday informing lenders, real estate brokers and closing agents the 0.25 percent premium rate cut for Federal Housing Administration-backed loans was suspended.

The order, made about an hour after Trump took office, reverses a policy change announced Jan. 9 by the Obama administration that would have saved borrowers about $500 a year.

The FHA insures about 16 percent of the homes sold in the country. The loans are popular with first-time home buyers and those without the best credit.

The rate change would have gone into effect Friday.

