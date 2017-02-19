Trump's comments about Sweden confuse Swedes

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:28 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MELBOURNE, Fla. —
During a speech at Saturday night’s rally in Florida, President Donald Trump mentioned several countries that were having security issues — including Sweden, which apparently surprised the Swedes, BuzzFeed reported.
Speaking before a raucous, enthusiastic and cheering crowd in Melbourne, Trump said “we’ve got to keep our country safe.”
“You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible,” Trump said. “You look at what’s happening in Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice, take a look at Paris.”
On Twitter, Swedes seemed confused.
“Ask your president what happened in Sweden yesterday,” Jens Lennarttson tweeted. “We missed it.”
Soon, #LastNightInSweden and #swedenincident began to trend on Twitter. People started tweeting to @Sweden, which is run by a different citizen each week, for answers. School librarian Emma Johansson was at the controls during Trump’s speech, and she assured tweeters that all was well in Sweden.
">February 19, 2017
Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden".— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack)
There was NO "incident" in Sweden last night. pic.twitter.com/XtcC4PRiNUpic.twitter.com/XtcC4PRiNU— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 19, 2017
Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden".
There was NO "incident" in Sweden last night.
">February 19, 2017
No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not ben any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news right now is about Melfest. ->— @sweden / Emma (@sweden)February 19, 2017
No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not ben any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news right now is about Melfest. ->— @sweden / Emma (@sweden)
">February 19, 2017
-> What Trump might be referring to is an interview done in Foxe News where a documentary film maker, Ami Horowitz, talks about Sweden ->— @sweden / Emma (@sweden)February 19, 2017
-> What Trump might be referring to is an interview done in Foxe News where a documentary film maker, Ami Horowitz, talks about Sweden ->— @sweden / Emma (@sweden)
">February 19, 2017
-> and he to missunderstanding how things work here. So it's incorrect information on top of incorrect information.— @sweden / Emma (@sweden)February 19, 2017
-> and he to missunderstanding how things work here. So it's incorrect information on top of incorrect information.— @sweden / Emma (@sweden)
Johansson was referencing an interview that Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran on Friday night's broadcast of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" with documentarian and media personality Ami Horowitz, who presented a clip from a new film documenting alleged violence committed by refugees in Sweden. The segment went on extensively about a supposed crime surge in Sweden and its links to immigrant populations, Business Insider reported.
Johansson later said she compiled several tweets and provided a link to them.
">February 19, 2017
I repeat, please read this tweets I made on it, they're linked: https://t.co/22ocf6vzJFhttps://t.co/4BLUhxjGYe— @sweden / Emma (@sweden)https://t.co/22ocf6vzJFhttps://t.co/4BLUhxjGYe— @sweden / Emma (@sweden) February 19, 2017
I repeat, please read this tweets I made on it, they're linked:
">February 19, 2017
Terrible news about the events in the #swedenincident. Really hope the country pulls together in this difficult time #areABBAsafe— Paul (@paul_jenkins)#swedenincident. Really hope the country pulls together in this difficult time #areABBAsafe— Paul (@paul_jenkins) February 19, 2017
Terrible news about the events in the
">February 19, 2017
Hello USA. We are a little confused over here in Sweden. Ask your president what happened in Sweden yesterday? We missed it.— Jens Lennartsson (@JensLennartsson)February 19, 2017
Hello USA. We are a little confused over here in Sweden. Ask your president what happened in Sweden yesterday? We missed it.— Jens Lennartsson (@JensLennartsson)
As night turned to morning in Scandanavia, some Swedes used sarcasm to assure the rest of the world that all was well in their country.
">February 19, 2017
#lastnightinsweden the king had to personally ride in on his noble steed to save us all! pic.twitter.com/3egRUWyzwU— Sarah Stardust (@SillySarahbelle)#lastnightinsweden the king had to personally ride in on his noble steed to save us all! pic.twitter.com/3egRUWyzwU— Sarah Stardust (@SillySarahbelle) February 19, 2017
