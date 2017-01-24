Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:12 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 3:12 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
After a divisive election, the story of a waitress and a generous customer's $450 tip is going viral for its heartwarming message of unity.
According to WUSA, Roslaynd Harris, 25, was waiting tables Monday at Busboys & Poets, a Washington, D.C., restaurant she described as having a "liberal, Democratic feel." A Washington Post report said the eatery "promotes social justice" and is decorated with African-American art.
So when 37-year-old Jason White and his two friends – all white men from West Texas who came to D.C. for President Donald Trump's inauguration – walked in, they stood out.
"I could tell they were from the South because they had their cowboy hats on, and I was like, 'Oh, you're not from the city,'" Harris, who is black, told WUSA.
Harris cheerfully took their orders, exchanging smiles and chatting with them as they ate. After they paid the bill and left, she was stunned by what she saw on the receipt – a $450 tip and an uplifting message.
"We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people," read the note. "Not race. Not gender. Just American. God bless!"
White said he wrote the letter and left the tip to promote unity.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
"If most Americans have a preconceived perception about people, then we're never going to get better," White told the Post.
Harris, a professional dancer who waits tables to make ends meet, said she was overwhelmed.
"We may have different opinions and disagree on different issues, but the fact that he still looked at me as an equal and someone of value, it said something like, 'OK, not all hope is lost,'" Harris told KUSA.
We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness by a guest yesterday 🇺🇸 A photo posted by Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) on
We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness by a guest yesterday 🇺🇸
A photo posted by Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) on
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}