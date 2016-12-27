Trump: UN ‘just a club’ for people to ‘have a good time’

By Bob D'Angelo

President-elect Donald Trump took to social media Monday to criticize the United Nations, calling the international body a “club for people” to “have a good time.”

Trump’s comments came days after the UN adopted an anti-Israel resolution condemning West Bank and Jerusalem settlements.

Trump favored a United States veto on the resolution — but President Barack Obama instructed his administration to abstain from the vote, which allowed for its passage.

Pro-Israel Republicans and Democrats alike have decried Obama’s eleventh-hour change in the U.S. policy toward Israel.

After the resolution was adopted, Trump warned that his inauguration would shake up the U.N.: “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th,” Trump tweeted Friday.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Israel will provide detailed, sensitive information to Trump's incoming administration about the U.S. role as a covert partner in the resolution.

Despite the resolution, Israel is advancing plans for hundreds of homes in East Jerusalem, a spokeswoman for the Jerusalem municipality told CNN.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned the U.S. ambassador and launched a scathing attack Sunday on the Obama administration after its refusal to veto the resolution.

Netanyahu also took aim at Secretary of State John Kerry, adding in English: "As I told John Kerry on Thursday, friends don't take friends to the Security Council."

