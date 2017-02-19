Trump tweets he won't attend White House correspondents' dinner

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:58 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Amid growing tension with the media, President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will not attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.
The format for the event typically devolves into a roast between media members who closely cover the president and the highest elected official in the country.
“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year,” Trump tweeted. “Please wish everyone well and have a great evening.”
Trump has called the media the enemy of the people on multiple occasions since becoming president and said this week he intends to “do something about” the media. Earlier in the week, some members of certain media outlets including The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and CNN were not allowed to attend a press briefing with administration spokesman Sean Spicer. This came on the heels of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon saying attacks on the “corporatist globalist media” would continue.
Trump’s cancellation also comes as multiple media groups are scrubbing plans to host parties surrounding the event. Vanity Fair, Bloomberg and The New Yorker, which all typically host events attended by celebrities, politicians and media members, opted out this year, according to Deadline.
The White House Correspondents’ Association still plans to have the dinner April 29.
“The WHCA takes note of President Donald Trump’s announcement on Twitter that he does not plan to attend the dinner, which has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic,” Jeff Mason, association president, said in a statement.
