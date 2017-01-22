Follow us on

United Airlines grounds all domestic flights for computer outage

    Posted: 6:56 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

    Trump talked to husband of slain Orlando police lieutenant

    debra clayton
    Lt. Debra Clayton had only been married one year before she was shot and killed outside a Walmart in Pine Hills. (Photo: WFTV)

    By WFTV.com

    ORLANDO, Fla. —

    President Donald Trump reached out Wednesday to the husband of slain Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

    Clayton was fatally shot outside a Walmart store in Orlando last week.

    Bondi described the phone conversation between Trump and Seth Clayton as "a brief, very touching, private conversation between two husbands."

    The accused gunman in Clayton’s death, Markeith Loyd, was arrested Tuesday night after a massive manhunt.

    Clayton was shot after she approached Loyd, who was being sought at the time in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

    Loyd faced a judge Thursday in Orange County, where he went on a profanity-laced rant.


