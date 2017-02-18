Trump supporters rally with semi-automatic firearms

By WSBTV.com

Gun rights advocates openly carrying firearms gathered in downtown Atlanta Saturday for a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

The crowd, which includes part of an area militia group, III% Security Force, met outside Centennial Olympic Park, according to the Facebook event.

The group also served as security for the event.

Members of the militia group say they are there to protect Trump supporters.

"We're using our Second Amendment rights to protect the First Amendment rights," Chris Hill said. "Throughout the day, we're going to have more people, more Trump supporters come to this corner, showing their support for President Trump. We are going to make sure that these people are safe and have the right to have their voices heard without fear of violence or intimidation from any opposing groups."

Hill said he has seen counter-protesters circling the block, but he and his group want to make sure things stay peaceful.

"We want to make it known that this is a peaceful event and we're going to do everything in our power to make sure that remains the case," he said.

Hill said he expected 20-30 people to show up for the rally. He said a permit would have been required if there were more than 35 people.