Trump supporters rally with semi-automatic firearms

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By WSBTV.com
ATLANTA —
Gun rights advocates openly carrying firearms gathered in downtown Atlanta Saturday for a rally in support of President Donald Trump.
The crowd, which includes part of an area militia group, III% Security Force, met outside Centennial Olympic Park, according to the Facebook event.
The group also served as security for the event.
Members of the militia group say they are there to protect Trump supporters.
"We're using our Second Amendment rights to protect the First Amendment rights," Chris Hill said. "Throughout the day, we're going to have more people, more Trump supporters come to this corner, showing their support for President Trump. We are going to make sure that these people are safe and have the right to have their voices heard without fear of violence or intimidation from any opposing groups."
Hill said he has seen counter-protesters circling the block, but he and his group want to make sure things stay peaceful.
"We want to make it known that this is a peaceful event and we're going to do everything in our power to make sure that remains the case," he said.
Hill said he expected 20-30 people to show up for the rally. He said a permit would have been required if there were more than 35 people.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}