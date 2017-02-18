Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:48 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

Trump speaks to thousands of supporters at Florida rally, brings one onstage

gene huber
President Donald Trump supporter Gene Huber was called on stage by the president during a speech Saturday. (Photo: Christopher Heath/Twitter)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Scott Andera and Adrian Crawford

Palm Beach Post

MELBOURNE, Fla. —

President Donald Trump railed against the media and talked about saving jobs and protecting law enforcement officers Saturday at an official campaign rally with thousands of supporters.

Trump began his remarks by telling the crowd of 9,000 people, that he wanted to speak to them “without the filter of the fake media.” He also touched on topics such as keeping jobs and manufacturing in the United States and protecting law enforcement officers from crime those who would harm them.

>> Read more trending news 

He said construction on his wall along the border with Mexico will begin soon and that his administration will be unveiling a strategy regarding the repealed travel ban in the coming days.

Trump also brought a supporter from the crowd onstage, saying he had seen him interviewed on TV during his flight from Palm Beach International. The supporter is a Boynton Beach, Florida, man named Gene Huber, according to WFTV. 

">February 18, 2017

Trump told the crowd that TV coverage had given just as much air time to the “tiny group of protestors” as it had to the many gathered supporters.

"A star is born," Trump said after Huber gave an impromptu speech.


There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 