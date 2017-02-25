Trump slams New York Times ad set to air during Academy Awards

In this April 21, 2009, file photo, The New York Times headquarters is shown in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

A New York Times ad scheduled to run during the Academy Awards on Sunday night already has at least one critic – President Donald Trump.

"For the first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!" Trump tweeted early Sunday about the commercial, the newspaper's first TV spot in seven years.

Trump's comment comes days after the Times, CNN and other news organizations said they were denied entry to an off-camera White House "gaggle" with Press Secretary Sean Spicer and one day after Trump announced he won't be attending the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The 30-second commercial, called "The Truth Is Hard," was posted Thursday on YouTube and has been viewed more than 2.6 million times.

The Oscars broadcast begins at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.