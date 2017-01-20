Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Trump proclaims his Inauguration Day a National Day of Patriotic Devotion

Related

View Larger
The Latest: Trump says united America 'totally unstoppable' photo
President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Photos: The Inauguration of Donald Trump gallery
Photos: The Inauguration of Donald Trump

President Donald Trump inauguration

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

President Donald Trump is naming Jan. 20, 2017 – his Inauguration Day – a National Day of Patriotic Devotion.

>> PHOTOS: The inauguration of Donald Trump

According to The Hill, the proclamation, set to be published Tuesday, refers to "a new national pride" that "stirs the American soul."

>> Read more trending stories

"We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose," the proclamation says.

The proclamation is meant "to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country – and to renew the duties of government to the people," according to the document.

>> Read the proclamation here

Former President Barack Obama declared his first Inauguration Day a National Day of Renewal and Reconciliation in 2009.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 