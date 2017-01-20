Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
President Donald Trump is naming Jan. 20, 2017 – his Inauguration Day – a National Day of Patriotic Devotion.
According to The Hill, the proclamation, set to be published Tuesday, refers to "a new national pride" that "stirs the American soul."
"We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose," the proclamation says.
The proclamation is meant "to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country – and to renew the duties of government to the people," according to the document.
Former President Barack Obama declared his first Inauguration Day a National Day of Renewal and Reconciliation in 2009.
